Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.92% from the company’s previous close.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

Shares of TRMLF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

