Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 129,381 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 76,106 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $3,203,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 428,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 86,923 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 193,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 669,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,903,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.