Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rapid7 Put Options (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 996% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Rapid7 by 223.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

