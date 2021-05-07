Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $179.31 and last traded at $178.71, with a volume of 15641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.72.

The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.20.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

