TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TA. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

TA stock opened at C$11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.37 and a 12 month high of C$12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.47.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

