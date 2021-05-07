TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $22.75 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

