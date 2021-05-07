TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $381.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

