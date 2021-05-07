Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.01

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 1115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

