Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading 8.3% Higher

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.97. 31,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,434,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $957.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

