Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,037. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 32.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

