TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down to $44.71

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.71, but opened at $42.80. TripAdvisor shares last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 17,920 shares trading hands.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,295,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $7,953,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,282 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 116,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

