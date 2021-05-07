Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities to C$180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.00.

Shares of TSE:TSU traded up C$5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 47.35.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

