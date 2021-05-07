trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Raised to $4.00 at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $2.70 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

TRVG stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. On average, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

