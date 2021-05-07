True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TUERF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.93 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

