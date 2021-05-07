TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

TBI opened at $27.81 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,558 shares of company stock worth $2,363,547. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

