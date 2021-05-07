Truepoint Inc. Buys Shares of 9,099 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,099 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $25.10. 3,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

