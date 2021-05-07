Truepoint Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $5.73 on Friday, reaching $505.28. The company had a trading volume of 154,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.70 and a 200-day moving average of $519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

