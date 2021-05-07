Truepoint Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,788,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $116.77. 8,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,665. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

