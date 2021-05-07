Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $61.05 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

