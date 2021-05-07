Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $61.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 154.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

