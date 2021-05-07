Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for trivago in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

