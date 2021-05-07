Truist Securiti Comments on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 71.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

