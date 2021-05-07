Truist Securiti Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.46. 1,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,590. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

