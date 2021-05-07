Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

CYH opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 29,997 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,048,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 195,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

