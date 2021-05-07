Truist Securities Boosts Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $48.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,338. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $51.61.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.