Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.31.

Shares of TCNNF traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 305,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

