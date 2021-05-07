Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,205. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

