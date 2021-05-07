TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

TTGPF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

