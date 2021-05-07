Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.19.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,876,000 after acquiring an additional 110,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

