Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Twilio were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of TWLO opened at $304.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

