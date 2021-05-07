Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Earnings Results

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Twilio updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.160–0.130 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.16)-($0.13) EPS.

NYSE TWLO traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $307.15. 3,134,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.65 and a 200 day moving average of $351.66. Twilio has a twelve month low of $165.11 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

