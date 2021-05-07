Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,423 shares of company stock worth $3,317,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,707. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

