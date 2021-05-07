Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 949,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,707. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,423 shares of company stock worth $3,317,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after buying an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

