Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.24. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.