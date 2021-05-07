U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. 67,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.