U.S. Concrete Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,992 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,574% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $927.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $78.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $368,476. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

