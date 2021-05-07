U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director Buys $316,500.00 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $823.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

