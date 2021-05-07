Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.05.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.04. 1,458,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,820,779. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.