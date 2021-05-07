UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $138.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

