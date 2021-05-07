UDG Healthcare’s (UDHCF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UDG Healthcare stock remained flat at $$11.63 during trading hours on Thursday. UDG Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

