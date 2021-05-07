UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Announces Earnings Results

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

UMH stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 197,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

