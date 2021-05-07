Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Umpqua has decreased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Umpqua has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Umpqua to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

