Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Under Armour stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

