UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.99 ($11.75).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.