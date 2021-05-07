Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Unisys stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. 874,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

