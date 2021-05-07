Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Down 5.6%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. 1,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.