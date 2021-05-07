United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Trimmed by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $214.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $215.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

