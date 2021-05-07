United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a c rating to an a rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $215.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

