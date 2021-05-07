United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Down 3.9%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)’s share price was down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 163,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 315,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United States Cellular by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.