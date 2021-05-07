US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $316.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,561 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

